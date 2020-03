US coronavirus death toll exceeds China

Washington [US], April 01 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased to 3,415, surpassing the number of fatalities from the disease in China, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed on Tuesday.

China, where the virus is believed to have originated, has reported 3,309 deaths. Both the United States and China trail behind Italy and Spain, where 12,428 and 8,269 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died.

The number of confirmed infections in the United States has increased to 175,067 - the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

