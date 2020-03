BRIEF-Marriott International Says It Is Notifying Some Of Its Guests Of An Incident Involving A Property System

Marriott International Inc: * MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SAYS THAT IT IS NOTIFYING SOME OF ITS GUESTS OF AN INCIDENT INVOLVING A PROPERTY SYSTEM

* MARRIOTT - AT FEB 2020 END, IDENTIFIED AN UNEXPECTED AMOUNT OF GUEST INFORMATION MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED USING LOGIN CREDENTIALS OF 2 EMPLOYEES * MARRIOTT - BELIEVES THAT ACTIVITY RELATED TO PROPERTY SYSTEM INCIDENT STARTED IN MID-JANUARY 2020

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SAYS AT THIS POINT, CO BELIEVES THAT COMPROMISED INFORMATION MAY HAVE BEEN INVOLVED FOR UP TO ABOUT 5.2 MILLION GUESTS * MARRIOTT - HAS NO REASON TO BELIEVE INFORMATION INVOLVED IN INCIDENT INCLUDED MARRIOTT BONVOY ACCOUNT PASSWORDS/PINS, PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION

* MARRIOTT - HAS NO REASON TO BELIEVE INFORMATION INVOLVED IN INCIDENT INCLUDED PASSPORT INFORMATION, NATIONAL IDS, OR DRIVER’S LICENSE NUMBERS * MARRIOTT - DOES NOT CURRENTLY BELIEVE THAT ITS TOTAL COSTS RELATED TO PROPERTY SYSTEM INCIDENT WILL BE SIGNIFICANT Source text: (https://bit.ly/2QZeYaY) Further company coverage:

