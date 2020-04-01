Pompeo hold talks with Jaishankar, highlights importance of US-India partnership to combat coronavirus

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the former highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States and India to combat coronavirus by strengthening global pharmaceutical supply chains. "Good call today with Indian External Affairs Minister DrSJaishankar on the #USIndia partnership. Our close cooperation is imperative to combat the #coronavirus, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains," tweeted Pompeo.

Department of State's Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, said that during his call with Jaishankar, Pompeo also reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to working with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased to 3,415 and infection tally has increased to 175,067. Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge giving rise to fears of a potential US drug supply shortage prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. India ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday (local time) said India and the US are maintaining strong and robust cooperation of medical specialists in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the United States had announced financial assistance of 274 million US Dollars to 64 countries including 2.9 million US Dollars to India to help the countries in their fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

