OG take over first place in ESL Pro League Europe action

OG remained undefeated and moved into first place in Group C with a 2-0 victory over G2 Esports on Tuesday in the ESL Pro League Season 11's Europe competition. OG improved to 3-0 by beating G2 16-7 on Mirage and 16-8 on Dust II in the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event.

G2 dropped to 2-1, the same record mousesports possess after beating Virtus.pro 2-0. Both maps were decided by 16-12 scores with mousesports rallying from an 11-4 deficit to win on Vertigo before clinching the victory on Train to drop Virtus.pro to 0-2. Group C play continues Wednesday when mousesports face TYLOO (0-3) and G2 meet Virtus.pro. OG and FaZe Clan (2-2) will have the day off.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North American winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Tuesday: Group A

1. Astralis, 4-1 T2. Team Vitality, 3-2

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2 T4. GODSENT, 2-3

T4. Team Spirit, 2-3 6. ENCE, 1-4

Group B T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2

T1. Fnatic, 3-2 T1. forZe, 3-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3 T4. North, 2-3

T4. BIG, 2-3 Group C

1. OG, 3-0 T2. mousesports, 2-1

T2. G2 Esports, 2-1 4. FaZe Clan, 2-2

5. Virtus.pro, 0-2 6. TYLOO, 0-3

