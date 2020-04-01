Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:06 IST
MIBR defeat 100 Thieves in ESL North America play

MIBR dispatch 100 Thieves in the lone match of the day on Tuesday in the North America division of ESL Pro League Season 11. MIBR (1-2) prevailed 16-12 on Train and 16-14 on Inferno. 100 Thieves dropped to 2-2.

First-place FURIA Esports (2-0) were idle Tuesday before facing Evil Geniuses (1-1) in Wednesday's lone match. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North America divisions, with each region crowning its own champion.

North America pool play will run through Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo. The North America winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America standings, with map differential, through Tuesday: 1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +12

T2. Team Liquid, 2-2, +17 T2. 100 Thieves, 2-2, +9

4. Evil Geniuses, 1-1, -1 T5. Swole Patrol, 1-2, -10

T5. MIBR, 1-2, -27 --Field Level Media

