U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held out the possibility on Tuesday that the United States may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus epidemic but gave no concrete sign it plans to do so. The comments reflected a shift in tone by the U.S. State Department, which has come under withering criticism for its hard line toward sanctions relief even in the face of a call by the U.N. secretary-general to ease U.S. economic penalties. Tokyo may keep city-run schools closed through early May: media

Tokyo is considering keeping city-operated schools closed through early May, public broadcaster NHK and other local media reported on Wednesday, a day after coronavirus infections in the Japanese capital hit a daily record of 78. The metropolitan government had previously said it was planning to reopen at least some schools in the new academic year next week. Most of the nations' schools have been shut since the beginning of March, heeding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's request. Cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak sails to uncertain Florida welcome

A Dutch cruise ship that has been in limbo since cases of the coronavirus were confirmed onboard faces an uncertain welcome at its planned destination in Florida, where the governor says he does not want sick passengers "dumped" on the state. Holland America Line's MS Zaandam was allowed to pass through the Panama Canal on Sunday. It had been stuck off Panama's Pacific coast after the company announced the vessel had confirmed cases of the coronavirus on board and that four guests had died. Mexico president ramps up rich vs poor rhetoric in coronavirus fight

As the outlook for Mexico's economy gets gloomier during the coronavirus crisis, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has driven home the message that his government is ready to help the poor to weather the storm - but that the rich can forget it. Private sector economists believe the economy will contract by up to 7% this year and business lobbies have urged the leftist leader to pledge more money to protect jobs and cushion the impact of the slump. Australian authorities take cluster approach to contain coronavirus

Australian authorities will open a pop-up coronavirus testing clinic next to Sydney's Bondi Beach on Wednesday as health workers try to contain clusters of infections across the country. While strict lock-down measures are now in place in Australia, outbreaks of the disease have been detected in some communities, including Bondi, which made headlines in March when thousands of people were seen ignoring social distancing rules at its world-famous beach. Italy frets over lockdown, eyes eventual staggered re-opening

Italian health officials warned on Tuesday it was too soon to consider lifting lockdown restrictions, saying a deceleration in new cases of coronavirus should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end. The government announced on Monday that curbs on movement and business activities introduced nationwide on March 9 would stay in place until at least the Easter holidays in mid-April. From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus

In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed -- the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country's Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attack by people who feared they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. Quebec sees coronavirus cases soar, faces equipment shortage

With more than half of Canada's coronavirus cases, Quebec has become the country's epicenter for the pandemic and could run out of some equipment in a week after missing an early opportunity to control the outbreak. The spring school break, a popular travel week, took place in the first week of March in Quebec, earlier than many other Canadian provinces. But Quebec did not have broad social restrictions in place and thousands of returning travelers went back to schools and work. In Rio de Janeiro, trash collectors struggle to survive as city shuts down

Deise Geraldine is one of scores of Rio de Janeiro trash collectors who usually make their living by scavenging bottles and cans left by restaurants and bars at the curb. But with the coronavirus outbreak keeping consumers at home and shutting businesses, her cooperative of trash collectors has come a halt, and the members are struggling to put food on their tables. Putin sending medical supplies to help U.S. fight coronavirus: IFX

Russia is sending the United States medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. President Vladimir Putin made the proposal in a phone conversation with President Donald Trump on Monday, when they discussed the coronavirus and oil markets, directing their energy ministers to speak.

