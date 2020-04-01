Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. "It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It's a matter of life and death," Trump said in a news conference at the White House. U.S. appeals court allows Texas abortion curbs amid pandemic

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday allowed Texas to enforce limits at least temporarily on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the state's policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, put on hold a federal judge's order issued on Monday that had blocked the state's action. The fast-moving litigation could reach the conservative-majority Supreme Court in short order. Pentagon says coronavirus outbreak on carrier doesn't warrant evacuation

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate a U.S. aircraft carrier reeling from an outbreak of coronavirus, adding that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for help. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday about a letter from Captain Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the Theodore Roosevelt, calling for removing over 4,000 sailors from the ship and isolating them. U.S. hospitals halt lucrative procedures amid coronavirus crisis, job cuts follow

U.S. hospitals and physician groups are beginning to feel severe financial strain as they shift operations from profitable procedures to focus on the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. The hospital industry nationwide is under growing pressure to halt lucrative elective surgeries, relocate patients not infected with coronavirus from frontline facilities, and greatly expand capacity for expensive intensive care to address the healthcare crisis. Diabetes, lung and heart disease common in U.S. coronavirus patients: CDC

Diabetes, heart disease and long-term lung problems are the most common underlying conditions among Americans hospitalized with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but more than one in five people requiring intensive care had no such health issues, according to a report issued on Tuesday. The findings show that higher percentages of COVID-19 patients with underlying conditions were being admitted to hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. That echoes patterns seen in other countries hit hard by the pandemic. U.S. Army Corps to build hundreds of temporary hospitals for coronavirus crisis

U.S. officials want to build hundreds of temporary hospitals across the country to cope with the thousands of new coronavirus cases being diagnosed daily after the United States endured its deadliest day yet on Monday with 575 fatalities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which converted a New York convention center into a 1,000-bed hospital in the space of a week, is searching for hotels, dormitories, convention centers and large open space to build as many as 341 temporary hospitals, the chief of corps said on Tuesday. With Republicans wary of more coronavirus spending, Trump urges infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers signaled caution on Tuesday over Democratic plans to prepare another large spending bill to battle the coronavirus crisis, even as President Donald Trump called for $2 trillion in spending, this time on infrastructure. Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress needs to take up a fourth coronavirus-related bill to focus on recovery in the aftermath of the outbreak. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, urged a "wait-and-see" approach. From bartering to begging for relief, struggling Americans confront April rent

New York hair stylist Vanessa Karim has not worked since March 21, when the state closed all salons to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She only has enough cash on hand to cover half of her $1,400 April rent. "It all feels like a bad dream," said Karim, 36, who planned to ask her landlord if he would be willing to accept a partial payment. "Every day I'm like, 'Is this really happening?' I'm trying not to stress out." New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city's human rights commission to open an investigation into the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who participated in a walkout. Amazon has denied wrongdoing in the matter, saying it fired the worker because he had put the safety of others at risk. U.S. will add 500 troops at Mexico border during coronavirus pandemic: officials

The Pentagon will send roughly 500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist federal border agents amid the coronavirus pandemic, three U.S. officials told Reuters. The sources said the Pentagon approved a request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

