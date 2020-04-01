Left Menu
People News Roundup: Glezos dies at 97; Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles and more

Updated: 01-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Glezos dies at 97; Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid a pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the other Windsors in January by announcing plans step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch means they will go their own way from April.

Glezos, Greek who tore swastika from Acropolis in WW2, dies aged 97

Manolis Glezos, a prominent Greek whose act of defiance against Nazi occupation during World War Two was a rallying cry for the country's resistance movement, died on Monday, authorities said. He was 97. Revered across Greece's political spectrum, Glezos was most famous for scaling the steep walls of the Acropolis with a friend in 1941 to take down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.

