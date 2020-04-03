Left Menu
BRIEF-England's Bus Services To Receive New Funding Of 167 Mln Stg Over 3 Months Under New COVID-19 Bus Services Support Grant- UK Govt

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 05:07 IST
April 2 (Reuters) -

* ENGLAND'S BUS SERVICES TO RECEIVE NEW FUNDING TOTALLING 167 MILLION STG OVER 3 MONTHS UNDER NEW COVID-19 BUS SERVICES SUPPORT GRANT - UK GOVERNMENT Source text : https://bit.ly/39K9ebK

