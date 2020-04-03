BRIEF-England's Bus Services To Receive New Funding Of 167 Mln Stg Over 3 Months Under New COVID-19 Bus Services Support Grant- UK Govt

BRIEF-England's Bus Services To Receive New Funding Of 167 Mln Stg Over 3 Months Under New COVID-19 Bus Services Support Grant- UK GovtReuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 05:07 IST
April 2 (Reuters) -
* ENGLAND'S BUS SERVICES TO RECEIVE NEW FUNDING TOTALLING 167 MILLION STG OVER 3 MONTHS UNDER NEW COVID-19 BUS SERVICES SUPPORT GRANT - UK GOVERNMENT Source text : https://bit.ly/39K9ebK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK