People News Roundup: Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81; Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81 and more

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded in the 1970s, starting with "Just As I Am," which included "Ain't No Sunshine," which won him the first of three Grammy Awards, according to his official website.

Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic. Winfrey, one of America's richest and most influential women, made the announcement on her social media platforms.

