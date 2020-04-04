People News Roundup: Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81; Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81 and more

Left Menu
04-04-2020
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded in the 1970s, starting with "Just As I Am," which included "Ain't No Sunshine," which won him the first of three Grammy Awards, according to his official website.

Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic. Winfrey, one of America's richest and most influential women, made the announcement on her social media platforms.

Latest News

1 killed in explosion at sugar mill in Muzaffarnagar

At least one labourer was killed and another injured in an explosion at a sugar mill here on Saturday, an official said. It is suspected that the chimney of a boiler in Bajaj Sugar mill in Budhana exploded, he said.The deceased has been ide...

UP woman performs last rites of mother-in-law after sons fail to reach home amid lockdown

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Deoria district performed final rites of her mother-in-law after the sons of the deceased failed to reach home amid the nationwide lockdown. Sumitra Devi, 70, was rushed to a community health centre in Salempur are...

3 Taliban militants killed in bomb blast in Aghanistan

At least three militants affiliated to the Taliban died when a bomb planted by them went off in Afghanistans central Ghor province, the Afghan government announced on Saturday.The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and...

Will boycott Verka village for refusing cremation of Nirmal Singh, says Shiromani Ragi Sabha

A group of Hazoori Raagi on Saturday announced that it will boycott Verka village in Punjab after its residents did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa. Khalsa 62, former Hazoori Raagi at the Golden Temp...
