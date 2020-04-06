MEDIA-Airbus tells employees production rebound unlikely in short term - Bloomberg News

MEDIA-Airbus tells employees production rebound unlikely in short term - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:21 IST
-- Source link: (here https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-06/airbus-tells-employees-production-rebound-unlikely-in-short-term)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.