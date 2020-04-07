Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1 million to relief efforts

U.S. singer Pink said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, two weeks ago and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post. British Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

British actress Honor Blackman, who was best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, has died at the age of 94, her family said on Monday. Blackman died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, southern England the family said in a statement to the Guardian newspaper. Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 million at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly $3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Julien's Auctions said on Sunday. Top-selling items in the live online auction included a classic 1930 Ford convertible that was seen in the opening of Day's 1980s talk show "Doris Day's Best Friends". The car sold for $96,000. A Golden Globe award she received in 1962 went for $25,600. 'Harry Potter' author J.K Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness. "For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested)," Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

Israel frees Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

Israeli police released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem on Monday after he spent 24 hours in detention for illegal political activities that he said was connected to the coronavirus fight. If we must pay to protect our people and thei...

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.A little TLC by the ...

Trump spoke with Biden about U.S. coronavirus response -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday about the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Biden, the front-runner for his par...

Sao Paulo expects 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, Brazils Sao Paulo state, has said it expects 111,000 deaths in the next six months, and extended its stay-at-home measures another two weeks. The forecast -- an official projection...
