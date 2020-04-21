World News Roundup: U.S. readying 'substantial' aid to help Yemen fight coronavirus; WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. readying 'substantial' aid to help Yemen fight coronavirus

The United States is preparing a "substantial contribution" to help Yemen combat the coronavirus, but it may have to find alternatives to the World Health Organization (WHO) to spend it, a senior U.S. official told Reuters, days after President Donald Trump slammed the U.N. agency's handling of the pandemic. While only one case of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has been confirmed in Yemen, aid groups fear that could be a harbinger of a catastrophic outbreak given the country's shattered health system and widespread hunger and disease after five years of war.

WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections. Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Mexico has entered most serious 'Phase 3' spread of coronavirus epidemic: health ministry

Mexico has entered its most serious stage in the spread of the coronavirus, which the government calls "Phase 3", as the spread of the virus is intensifying, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

UK parliament: holding feet to the fire via Zoom?

Britain's House of Commons, where lawmakers notoriously jeer at rivals seated two sword-lengths away, is about to find out whether it can make ministers sweat over Zoom. When parliament returns this week for its first new session in the age of the coronavirus, just 50 of the 650 members will be allowed into the chamber, kept apart by lines taped on the carpet to enforce social distancing rules.

Spain records 430 more coronavirus deaths

Deaths in Spain from the new coronavirus rose by 430 in the last 24 hours to a total of 21,282 on Tuesday, the government said. That was higher than the previous day's increase of 399, though officials are confident the pandemic is slowing in one of the world's worst-hit nations.

Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic emerged in December.

U.S. eyes reports on North Korean leader Kim's health; South Korea, China cast doubt

South Korean and Chinese officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was in "grave danger," as U.S. officials closely eyed the reports. Daily NK, a Seoul-based speciality website, reported late on Monday, citing one unnamed source in North Korea, that Kim was recovering after undergoing the procedure on April 12. The North Korean leader is believed to be about 36.

Indian presidential palace isolates 500 people in coronavirus alarm

About 500 people entered self-isolation at India's presidential palace on Tuesday after a worker's relative tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest alarm close to public figures as the pandemic spreads through densely populated South Asia. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife had tested negative for the coronavirus, his spokesman said, after at least 20 palace officials were infected last week.

Explainer: Netanyahu hangs on in unity government in deal after inconclusive Israeli elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement for a unity government under which they will take turns leading Israel after three elections that neither won. Here are some questions and answers about the complicated power-sharing deal.

China rattles sabres as world battles coronavirus pandemic

China is becoming increasingly assertive in the region as the coronavirus crisis eases on the mainland while raging elsewhere in the world, with a crackdown in Hong Kong and saber-rattling around Taiwan and in the South China Sea. The U.S. State Department said China was taking advantage of the region's focus on the pandemic to "coerce its neighbors".

