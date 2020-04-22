Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 02:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding. Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CM Vijayan expresses gratitude to cashew worker for donating over Rs 5000 to fight COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards a cashew worker from Kollam for donating Rs 5,101 to Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund CMDRF in the fight against COVID-19. Lalithamma, the cashew worker, had a...

'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy Friends on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast o...

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small business

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly 500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and to aid hospitals dealing with large numbers of seriously ill pati...

Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the countrys worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Tuesday. The RCMP had sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020