Special quarantine arrangements at Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati for Indians returning from US says AP Govt representative for North America

Andhra Pradesh government has made all arrangements to screen people returning from the United States and to send them to dedicated quarantine centres soon after they land.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 06:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has made all arrangements to screen people returning from the United States and to send them to dedicated quarantine centres soon after they land. Special arrangements have been made at the three international airports in the state -Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Tirupati airports to receive the flights bringing back Indian nationals.

AP Government special representative in North America Pandugayala Rathnakar said on Monday, "I thank our leader of the people and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts to bring back people stranded in the US. The condition has been alarming in the US due to which people are scared and looking towards their leader Jagan Mohan Reddy who coordinated with the central government and with his continuous efforts now successfully Telugu people from the US and other countries are returning back to their home. On Sunday Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the top officials and strictly directed to make special arrangements including special transport facility to take the expatriates to the quarantine centres.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said all measures have been taken to take care of those care of the returnees and the administration will screen all those arriving at Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Tirupati airports. "Today first batch of people from the US is coming. People will reach Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Tirupati airport. Importantly administration is ready to receive them," he said. (ANI)

