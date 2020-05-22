Harsh Vardhan takes charge as WHO Executive Board chairman
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took charge as chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.
The Executive Board comprises 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms. The chairman's post is held by rotation for one year among regional groups.
The main functions of the Board are to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly and facilitate its work. (ANI)
