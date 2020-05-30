World News Roundup: Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem; Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem - spokesman

Israeli police officers fatally shot a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, a police spokesman said, but the man was later found to have been unarmed, Israeli media reported. "Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol. They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post. In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. A vaccine could be ready for the market as early as the end of this year or early 2021, according to the May 29 post on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, accusing the U.N. agency of becoming a puppet of China. The move to quit the Geneva-based body, which the United States formally joined in 1948, comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak. The virus first emerged in China's Wuhan city late last year.

Hong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status

Hong Kong officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking hours after Trump said the city no longer warranted economic privileges and that some officials could face sanctions, security minister John Lee told reporters that Hong Kong could not be threatened and would push ahead with the new laws.

Philippines confirms eight more coronavirus deaths, 590 new cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported eight additional deaths from the novel coronavirus and 590 new infections. In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 950 while confirmed cases have reached 17,224. It added that 88 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.

England easing COVID-19 lockdown too soon, scientific advisers warn

England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic again because it is starting to lift its lockdown without a fully operational track and trace program in place, three senior scientific advisers warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said England's lockdown measures will be eased cautiously from Monday, aided by a track and trace system that launched on Thursday.

Spain further eases coronavirus restrictions in four small islands

Four small Spanish islands will be able to open the outside terraces of bars and restaurants to 75% of their capacity from Monday, the government said, a further easing of coronavirus lockdown rules for parts of the country least affected by the disease. Tables on terraces must still be kept 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart, according to regulations published by the government's Official Bulletin on Saturday and affecting La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera in the Canary Islands, and Formentera in the Balearics.

Don't treat Italy like a leper colony says foreign minister

Italy will not be treated like a leper colony, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday, promising a warm welcome to foreign tourists this summer and warning other European Union states not to shut out Italians. European countries are cautiously reopening their borders as the coronavirus contagion subsides around the continent, with Italy set to let tourists back in from June 15.

France, Britain, Germany 'regret' U.S. end to Iran nuclear waivers

France, Germany, and Britain on Saturday criticized a U.S. decision to end sanctions waivers allowing work on Iranian nuclear sites designed to prevent weapons development. "We deeply regret the U.S. decision to end the three waivers," the three European countries said in a joint statement.

China's 'nervous' Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Chinese President Xi Jinping is so nervous about the position of the Communist Party that he is risking a new Cold War and imperiling Hong Kong's position as Asia's pre-eminent financial hub, the last British governor of the territory told Reuters. Chris Patten said Xi's 'thuggish' crackdown in Hong Kong risked triggering an outflow of capital and people from the city which funnels the bulk of foreign investment into mainland China.