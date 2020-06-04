Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill

Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem billReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:47 IST
Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.
The ruling could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.
(Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)
