Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Lina Mendoni said Tuesday’s ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had set a precedent and recognised countries' sovereign right to call for the return of artefacts.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:43 IST
U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greece’s culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesday’s ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had set a precedent and recognised countries' sovereign right to call for the return of artefacts. However the court has left unresolved the fundamental issue of who owns the horse.

The Greek government wrote to Sotheby’s auction house in 2018 asking it to stop a sale of the 8th century BC statue, saying it was Greek national property, according to the text of the appeals court ruling. Later that year, Sotheby’s and descendants of art collectors Howard and Saretta Barnet took the unusual step of suing the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports in the U.S. courts, seeking a declaration that the family owned the horse and that Sotheby’s could sell it.

A year later, a US judge rejected Greece’s effort to dismiss that lawsuit. But the appeal court ruled on Tuesday that Greece had been pursuing its sovereign rights, not commercial interests, when making the claim. So under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, Greece could not face such a lawsuit. The appeals court did not rule on who owned the statue.

Culture Minister Mendoni told Reuters TV: "Greece has clearly achieved a huge victory - a legal precedent, a judicial precedent, has already been created, and through Greece, it favours all countries from which cultural goods are illegally exported. "In the same decision, it is recognised that the claiming of cultural rights by a country, by Greece in this case, concerns a sovereign issue, an issue of sovereign rights. This is very, very important," she added.

Sotheby’s said on Wednesday it was disappointed by the ruling. "There is, and remains, no evidence to support Greece's claim to ownership of the bronze sculpture. We, together with our client, are reviewing next steps,” it said. Greece has been waging campaigns for decades for the repatriation of antiquities it says have been stolen or illegally excavated.

Its biggest is for the return of the Parthenon Marbles which are on display in the British Museum in London. The British Museum says the marbles were acquired legally.

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...

One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build social currency to prevent or solve a future crime.Thats...

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020