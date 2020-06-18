Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a "provocation". The United States announced on Wednesday it was withdrawing from negotiations with European countries over new global tax rules on digital companies, saying the talks had failed to make any progress.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:59 IST
France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a "provocation".

The United States announced on Wednesday it was withdrawing from negotiations with European countries over new global tax rules on digital companies, saying the talks had failed to make any progress. France, one of several European countries which has enacted new taxes to collect more revenue from digital companies, had agreed to suspend collection of its levy while negotiations were under way at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a global approach.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France, Britain, Italy and Spain had jointly responded on Thursday to a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing the pullout. They said they wanted a deal at the OECD as soon as possible. "This letter is a provocation. It's a provocation towards all the partners at the OECD when we were centimetres away from a deal on the taxation of digital giants," Le Maire said on France Inter radio of Mnuchin's letter.

The European countries argue that tech firms pay too little tax in the countries where they do business, because they are able to shift their profits around the globe with little physical infrastructure. The United States has resisted any new unilateral taxes on its Silicon Valley companies in the absence of an OECD deal. Le Maire said that whether the United States returned to the negotiating table to reach a deal at the OECD or not, France would apply its digital services tax this year. Washington has threatened to retaliate with tariffs.

The United States opened investigations this month into digital taxes in Britain, Italy and Spain over concerns that they unfairly target U.S. companies. A spokesman for Britain's Treasury said London remained committed to finding a global solution.

Nearly 140 countries have been negotiating the first rewrite of international tax rules in a generation in order to bring them up to date for the digital age. The aim is to reach an agreement before the end of the year, although the coronavirus outbreak has slowed progress.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...

Crowds begin to gather for inauguration of Burundi president

Crowds began to gather in the central Burundi province of Gitega on Thursday for the inauguration of Evariste Ndayishimiye as president following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army genera...

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on ThursdayA 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family m...

COVID-19 claims 10 lives in Rajasthan

Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 323, while 13,626 patients have te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020