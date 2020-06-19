Left Menu
US Domestic News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps and more

Trump administration's 'sloppy' work has led to Supreme Court losses The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling stopping President Donald Trump from rescinding protections for "Dreamers" immigrants marked the second time in a year that he lost a major case because Chief Justice John Roberts faulted his administration for sloppiness in the policymaking process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:26 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. hospitals in hard hit regions step up use of steroids on sickest COVID-19 patients

Several U.S. hospitals in states with fresh surges of COVID-19 cases have started treating their sickest patients with dexamethasone rather than await confirmation of preliminary results of a study by British researchers, who said the inexpensive steroid saves lives. The move illustrates how the pandemic is changing the way hospitals work, at least regarding COVID-19 patients.

Trump administration's 'sloppy' work has led to Supreme Court losses

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling stopping President Donald Trump from rescinding protections for "Dreamers" immigrants marked the second time in a year that he lost a major case because Chief Justice John Roberts faulted his administration for sloppiness in the policymaking process. The conservative Roberts, joined by the court's four liberal justices, decided on Thursday that the administration's actions in crafting the immigration policy were "arbitrary and capricious" under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

The "Into the Wild" bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first half of June lodged a one-hundredfold increase in complaints compared to the year-ago period, of explosions that begin before sundown and rattle windows into the morning. The city's 311 hotline received 2,492 fireworks complaints from June 1-16, up from just 25 in the same period in 2019.

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

Many Juneteenth observances celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves more than a century and a half ago were shifted to the internet on Friday due to the coronavirus, though street marches and "car caravans" were planned in several major U.S. cities. Organizers said the occasion holds particular significance this year - despite limitations imposed by the pandemic as it comes amid a reckoning with America's troubled racial history following last month's death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks killing surrenders to authorities

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week turned himself into authorities on Thursday afternoon, in keeping with an arrangement with prosecutors, jail records showed. Garrett Rolfe, a white officer charged on Wednesday in the killing, was being held at the Fulton County jail. He was fired by the city's police department on Saturday, a day after the shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.

North Korea's Kim stokes tensions with eye on distracted Trump

North Korea has been ramping up tensions with South Korea in recent weeks, but the campaign seems aimed at making a renewed push for sanctions relief by recapturing the attention of a U.S. administration that is distracted by domestic issues. North Korea blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border last week, declared an end to dialogue with South Korea and threatened military action.

U.S. Supreme Court thwarts Trump plan to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children. The 5-4 ruling, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's four liberals, upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful.

Klobuchar pulls back from consideration as Biden's running mate

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself out of contention to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate on Thursday, saying she felt that the historic moment required picking a woman of color. "This is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket, and there are so many incredible qualified women," she said in an interview on MSNBC. "If you want to heal this nation right now – my party, yes, but our nation – this is sure a hell of a way to do it."

Twitter labels Trump's tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter Inc added a 'manipulated media' label on a video posted on U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter feed on Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a misspelled banner flashing "Terrified todler runs from racist baby." The original video, which went viral on social media in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging. It was published https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/10/us/new-york-toddlers-hugging-trnd/index.html with the headline "These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like" on CNN's website last year.

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

With most formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and car caravans were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a ha...

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisa...

Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials saidAccording to police, 832 challans were issued on Frida...

Novartis India Q4 net profit declines 65 pc to Rs 6.78 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported a 65.28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fisca...
