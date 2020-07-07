Left Menu
Next World Bank, IMF meetings to be virtual -World Bank chief

The two international finance institutions also held their Spring Meetings online in April, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials have said they expect to shift more of their work to virtual meetings in the future. In his letter, posted on the LinkedIn business networking site, Malpass underscored the Bank's commitment to addressing the economic impact of the pandemic and helping developing countries take steps toward recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 05:23 IST
In his letter, posted on the LinkedIn business networking site, Malpass underscored the Bank's commitment to addressing the economic impact of the pandemic and helping developing countries take steps toward recovery. "The COVID-19 crisis and economic shutdown threaten to reverse much of the development progress made in recent years and throw hundreds of millions of people back into poverty," Malpass wrote.

He said the Bank had approved emergency health projects in over 100 countries and was providing working capital and trade finance for the private sector in developing countries. The Bank's preliminary and unaudited commitments in fiscal 2020 would likely total about $74 billion, up sharply from fiscal 2019, with total financing in the 15 months ending June 30, 2021, to reach as high as $160 billion, he wrote.

Malpass called again for additional steps to help some of the poorest countries deal with unsustainable debt burdens, in addition to an offer by the Group of 20 major economies to freeze debt-service payments through the end of the year.

