Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan invites India to file review against spy's conviction

Pakistan said it invited India on Wednesday to file a review against a military court's death sentence last year on former Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage. India had asked the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) to intervene, calling the Pakistani trial unfair.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:31 IST
Pakistan invites India to file review against spy's conviction
India and Pakistan flags Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan said it invited India on Wednesday to file a review against a military court's death sentence last year on former Indian navy commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav on charges of espionage and sabotage.

India had asked the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) to intervene, calling the Pakistani trial unfair. The court ordered Islamabad last summer to conduct an "effective review" of the ruling, saying a "continued stay of execution" was needed for that to happen. "While Commander Jadhav's mercy petition is still pending, India is invited to file review and reconsideration petition to give effect to the Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

India responded that Pakistan was dragging its feet on the world court's order in letter and spirit. "Despite our repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Shri Jadhav," India's external affair ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said India had repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for any review and reconsideration proceedings, but "Pakistan has denied it." Islamabad said Jadhav was arrested early 2016 in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan, where nationalist and separatists groups have long waged a low level insurgency demanding a larger share in the mineral rich region's resources.

Islamabad accuses India of backing the separatists groups, a charge New Delhi denies. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed India for last month's attack on the Karachi stock exchange, which one of the separatist groups claimed to have launched. The two South Asian nations have fought three wars since their independence from Britain in 1947.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug, seeks U.S. approval

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday it submitted an application seeking U.S. approval of its closely watched Alzheimers drug, as the company aims to be the first to bring a treatment to market that can alter the course of the mind-wasting disease....

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fallSchool districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavir...

New U.S. CDC school reopening guidelines promised after Trump complains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump criticized the agencys recommendations as too expensive and i...

Unauthorised structures demolished in east Delhi on court order: Officials

Sixty unauthorised structures in a market area in east Delhi have been demolished in the last three days as per directions of the court, officials said on Wednesday. These structures served as houses for many families in East Laxmi Market a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020