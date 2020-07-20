US Domestic News Roundup: Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint; U.S. official on Portland protests: 'we will maintain our presence' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. companies fear workplace coronavirus precautions do not address airborne risk

U.S. companies are raising new questions about how they can make workplaces safe after the world's top public health agency acknowledged the risk that tiny airborne droplets of the novel coronavirus may contribute to its spread, industry healthcare consultants said. About two weeks ago, the World Health Organization called for more scientific study into the airborne transmission of COVID-19. The move raised awareness of an issue excluded from U.S. government back-to-work guidelines, adding to the challenge of keeping people safe in offices, stores, and work sites, these consultants said.

U.S. federal judge's son shot and killed, husband wounded in New Jersey: media

The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their home in New Jersey on Sunday, media reported. The judge's son was killed, while the husband is in critical condition, the reports said.

Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

U.S. official on Portland protests: 'we will maintain our presence'

A top U.S. Homeland Security official on Monday defended the federal crackdown on protests in Portland, Oregon, including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage and said the practice will spread to other cities as needed. Ken Cucinnelli, the acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deputy secretary, said authorities received intelligence about planned attacks on federal facilities in Portland around July 4 and backed up the Federal Protective Service responsible for protecting them with other DHS law enforcement components.

Police seek three for U.S. capital shooting that killed one, hurt eight

Police in Washington, D.C. is hunting for three men over what appeared to be a targeted attack that killed one person and wounded eight when armed men fired at a group, the police chief of the U.S. capital said on Sunday. The chief, Peter Newsham, said a woman was among nine adults taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead and two seriously hurt, although the injuries to the rest were not life-threatening.

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and Homeland Security departments to launch an investigation into whether they have "abused emergency authorities" in order to justify targeting peaceful protesters last week in Portland, Oregon. In a joint letter to the inspectors general for the two departments, lawmakers said they were concerned that Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were using federal agents to "suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., Portland and other communities."

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears. West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina, wedding venue and convention center.

Florida coronavirus cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak will be under control

Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that "it's going to be under control." The virus has claimed over 140,000 U.S. lives since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, and other Southern and Western states shatter records every day.

Trump says Confederate flag proud symbol of U.S. South

U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say the Confederate flag was an offensive symbol in an interview broadcast on Sunday, saying it is a source of pride for people who love the South. The Republican president was asked on "Fox News Sunday" if the flag, a symbol of U.S. slavery and white supremacy for many Americans, was offensive.