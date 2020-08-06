IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

South Africa's diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 - South Africa's diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-DIAMOND (TV, PIX), by Tanisha Heiberg and Sisipho Skweyiya, 339 words)

UK diners snap up state-subsidised quinoa and steak LONDON, Aug 4 - On a summer's evening, the streets of central London echoed to what has become a rare sound during the coronavirus pandemic: the chatter and laughter of diners seated at terrace tables. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANTS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 805 words)

The survivor: last Korean war criminal in Japan wants recognition TOKYO, Aug 4 - To the casual observer, 95-year-old Lee Hak-rae could be just another elderly person in Japan. Surrounded by pictures of his family and paintings by his great-grandchildren, Lee potters about his cluttered living room on the outskirts of Tokyo. (WW2-ANNIVERSARY/WARCRIMINAL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ju-min Park, 735 words)

Chicago artist brings segregated residents together in 'Folded Map Project' Aug 3 - Chicago's segregated residents are unexpectedly becoming friends in a project that an artist hopes will smash barriers and stereotypes. (GLOBAL-RACE/CHICAGO-FOLDED MAP (TV), by Vanessa Johnston, 359 words)

Small but mighty, a Washington florist battles back in the pandemic WASHINGTON, Aug 5 - The bloom is back at Lee's Flower and Card Shop in Washington's historic U Street neighborhood, with an added touch: Blue, green, yellow and white origami cranes spelling out the words "Black Lives Matter" on the storefront window. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS (PIX), by Makini Brice, 561 words)

Japan's ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree IGA, Aug 3 - The mystique of Japan's once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world's first winner of a master's degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did. (JAPAN-NINJA/ (PIX, TV), by Akira Tomoshige and Hideto Sakai, 302 words)

Respiratory therapist struggles to catch her own breath after COVID-19 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 - Ana Carolina Xavier was helping as many as six coronavirus patients a day to slowly recover lung capacity when she began worrying about her own breathing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-THERAPIST (FEATURE, PIX, TV), by Ricardo Moraes and Marcelo Rochabrun, 679 words)

Microsoft's rescue attempt of TikTok endears old company to new generation Aug 4 - Microsoft has emerged as a savior to young users of TikTok, who praised the tech industry giant for trying to buy parts of the social media company's operations, in hopes of avoiding a U.S. shutdown. (USA-TIKTOK/MINECRAFT (TV), by Sheila Dang, 499 words)

