Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:32 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

South Africa's diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 - South Africa's diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-DIAMOND (TV, PIX), by Tanisha Heiberg and Sisipho Skweyiya, 339 words)

UK diners snap up state-subsidised quinoa and steak LONDON, Aug 4 - On a summer's evening, the streets of central London echoed to what has become a rare sound during the coronavirus pandemic: the chatter and laughter of diners seated at terrace tables. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANTS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 805 words)

The survivor: last Korean war criminal in Japan wants recognition TOKYO, Aug 4 - To the casual observer, 95-year-old Lee Hak-rae could be just another elderly person in Japan. Surrounded by pictures of his family and paintings by his great-grandchildren, Lee potters about his cluttered living room on the outskirts of Tokyo. (WW2-ANNIVERSARY/WARCRIMINAL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ju-min Park, 735 words)

Chicago artist brings segregated residents together in 'Folded Map Project' Aug 3 - Chicago's segregated residents are unexpectedly becoming friends in a project that an artist hopes will smash barriers and stereotypes. (GLOBAL-RACE/CHICAGO-FOLDED MAP (TV), by Vanessa Johnston, 359 words)

Small but mighty, a Washington florist battles back in the pandemic WASHINGTON, Aug 5 - The bloom is back at Lee's Flower and Card Shop in Washington's historic U Street neighborhood, with an added touch: Blue, green, yellow and white origami cranes spelling out the words "Black Lives Matter" on the storefront window. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS (PIX), by Makini Brice, 561 words)

Japan's ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree IGA, Aug 3 - The mystique of Japan's once-feared covert warriors, spread by films and fiction, is embodied today in the world's first winner of a master's degree in ninja studies, who also grows his own crops, just as many of his predecessors did. (JAPAN-NINJA/ (PIX, TV), by Akira Tomoshige and Hideto Sakai, 302 words)

Respiratory therapist struggles to catch her own breath after COVID-19 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 - Ana Carolina Xavier was helping as many as six coronavirus patients a day to slowly recover lung capacity when she began worrying about her own breathing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-THERAPIST (FEATURE, PIX, TV), by Ricardo Moraes and Marcelo Rochabrun, 679 words)

Microsoft's rescue attempt of TikTok endears old company to new generation Aug 4 - Microsoft has emerged as a savior to young users of TikTok, who praised the tech industry giant for trying to buy parts of the social media company's operations, in hopes of avoiding a U.S. shutdown. (USA-TIKTOK/MINECRAFT (TV), by Sheila Dang, 499 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

FACTBOX-What is ammonium nitrate and why is it dangerous? GRAPHIC-In a flash, a changed world: Remembering Hiroshima (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Pk2iKB)

TIMELINE-From outbreak to surrender: World War Two in the Pacific TIMELINE-TikTok's journey from global sensation to Trump target

FACTBOX-Facebook and TikTok's fraught history FACTBOX-Once popular former king Juan Carlos leaves Spain under cloud of scandal

EXPLAINER-Thailand's lese majeste law TIMELINE-Argentina's wild ride to seal historic debt deal

EXPLAINER-How the next WTO chief will be chosen and the task ahead UNDERSTANDING COVID-19

FACTBOX-U.S., UK spend billions to take lead in securing coronavirus vaccines FACTBOX-What Africa, approaching a million cases, is doing to fight coronavirus

FACTBOX-Soccer-UEFA's COVID-19 protocols for return to competition EXPLAINER-Europe's coronavirus smartphone contact tracing apps

GRAPHIC-U.S. COVID-19 deaths rise for fourth week, new cases drop 5% (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR) The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

Coronavirus and the global economy (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cg7OXF) The new normal: How far is far enough? (https://tmsnrt.rs/3dKqnnn)

How remote work divides America (https://tmsnrt.rs/2OHp5zx) Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73) U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) (Compiled by Leela de Kretser and Tiffany Wu)

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...

Rugby-Perform, win, numbers will take care of themselves - Hurricanes coach

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland is well aware of the numbers that have been discussed ahead of their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday.If his side inflicts a ninth successive loss on the Chiefs and sec...

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...
