France's Macron is open to take part in meeting proposed by Putin on Iran - Elysée

France's Macron is open to take part in meeting proposed by Putin on Iran - ElyséeReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:55 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is open to taking part in a virtual meeting proposed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the Iran arms embargo, the Elysée palace said on Friday.
Russia proposed earlier on Friday to hold a seven-way online summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, together with Germany and Iran, to outline steps aimed at avoiding a confrontation over the arms embargo.
"We confirm our availability in principle," the Elysée palace said in a statement. "We have already taken initiatives in the same spirit in the past," it said.
