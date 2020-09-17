Last hostage from group of 7 Indians kidnapped in Afghanistan has returned to India: MEA

The last person from the group of seven Indians, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, was released from captivity and returned to India on September 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said all seven Indian nationals have now been brought back home safely.

The seven Indians were kidnapped by Taliban militants in the restive northern Baghlan province. Two of those Indians had returned to India last month. The last remaining Indian national (out of the seven) was released from captivity in Afghanistan and returned to India on September 12, Srivastava said at an online briefing. "We convey our grateful thanks to the Government of Afghanistan for the assistance extended over the past two years in securing the release of all seven Indian nationals," he said.

To a separate question on the Kerala gold smuggling case as to whether the UAE government has requested permission from the Indian government for its probe team to visit India to carry forward its investigation, Srivastava said no such request had been made. "We have been briefing on the case and NIA investigations are presently underway," he said.

On the MoU between the Kerala government and the UAE Red Crescent Authority - an NGO, Srivastava said the MEA is looking at "legal issues" which are involved. On whether India will hold a meeting of the Quad grouping (India, Australia, US and Japan), he said, "I have confirmed earlier that we look forward to holding the Quad meeting later this year and as of now details are being worked out."