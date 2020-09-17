Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last hostage from group of 7 Indians kidnapped in Afghanistan has returned to India: MEA

The last person from the group of seven Indians, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, was released from captivity and returned to India on September 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:23 IST
Last hostage from group of 7 Indians kidnapped in Afghanistan has returned to India: MEA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The last person from the group of seven Indians, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in May 2018, was released from captivity and returned to India on September 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said all seven Indian nationals have now been brought back home safely.

The seven Indians were kidnapped by Taliban militants in the restive northern Baghlan province. Two of those Indians had returned to India last month. The last remaining Indian national (out of the seven) was released from captivity in Afghanistan and returned to India on September 12, Srivastava said at an online briefing. "We convey our grateful thanks to the Government of Afghanistan for the assistance extended over the past two years in securing the release of all seven Indian nationals," he said.

To a separate question on the Kerala gold smuggling case as to whether the UAE government has requested permission from the Indian government for its probe team to visit India to carry forward its investigation, Srivastava said no such request had been made. "We have been briefing on the case and NIA investigations are presently underway," he said.

On the MoU between the Kerala government and the UAE Red Crescent Authority - an NGO, Srivastava said the MEA is looking at "legal issues" which are involved. On whether India will hold a meeting of the Quad grouping (India, Australia, US and Japan), he said, "I have confirmed earlier that we look forward to holding the Quad meeting later this year and as of now details are being worked out."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes two bills on agri sector, including Farmers' Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, by voice vote.

Lok Sabha passes two bills on agri sector, including Farmers Produce Trade Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Bill, by voice vote....

Telecom sector AGR jumps 10 pc in Mar quarter: Trai report

The adjusted gross revenue AGR of the telecom service sector rose almost 10 per cent on a sequential basis during the March 2020 quarter, according to data from Trai, which also pointed to improved realisations from customers driven by tari...

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 7,184 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 7,184 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April. The schemes have received Rs 698 crore during September 1-15....

Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into drugs case

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a judicial commission should be constituted to probe into the drug peddling and substance abuse case, as he alleged that police are functioning like puppets in the hands of the Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020