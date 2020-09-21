World News Roundup: Madrid asks for help from Spanish army against coronavirus surge; Navalny tells Russia to hand over clothes he was wearing when he fell into coma and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Who is our enemy?' Neutral Switzerland votes on fighter jets

Switzerland, which last fought a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no discernable enemies, wants to spend billions on new fighter jets. Many oppose the idea, saying the neutral country neither can afford nor needs cutting-edge warplanes to defend Alpine territory which a supersonic jet can cross in 10 minutes.

Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate change. A spokeswoman for the protesters, from various environmental campaign organisations, said they were building a camp at the so-called Federal Square in the heart of Bern's political centre to highlight demands to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

German breeding piglet prices slump after swine fever found

Prices for breeding (weaner) piglets in Germany have fallen sharply in past weeks following the discovery of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boar in the country, traders said on Monday. "The uncertainty about the impact on pork sales, especially exports, following the discovery is making farmers very cautious about buying more pigs for breeding," one trader said. "This will also hit farmers in countries which sell piglets to Germany for fattening, such as the Netherlands and Denmark."

Madrid asks for help from Spanish army against coronavirus surge

The regional chief of Madrid requested on Monday help from the army to fight the coronavirus surge in and around the Spanish capital where local authorities have ordered a partial lockdown of some poorer areas, prompting protests during the weekend. "We need help from the army for disinfection ... and to strengthen local police and law enforcement," Isabel Diaz Ayuso told a news briefing after meeting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in an attempt to reduce contagion in Spain's worst-hit region.

UK at critical COVID-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain is at a critical moment in the novel coronavirus outbreak with the trend going in the wrong direction. "We're certainly at a very critical moment this morning," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. "It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we're seeing elsewhere in Europe."

Taiwan military says it has right to counter attack amid China threats

Taiwan said on Monday its armed forces have the right to self-defence and counter attack amid "harassment and threats", in an apparent warning to China, which last week sent numerous jets across the mid-line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Tensions have sharply spiked in recent months between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, to be taken by force if needed.

In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

The main opposition leader of Belarus urged the European Union on Monday to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the presidential election last month, travelling to Brussels to tell the bloc's foreign ministers to show courage. Despite a sixth straight weekend of mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko over the disputed Aug. 9 vote, the EU has yet to follow through on a threat to impose sanctions on a list of some 40 Belarusian officials.

China air force video appears to show simulated attack on U.S. base on Guam

China's air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions rise. The video, released on Saturday on the People's Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express anger at the visit of a senior U.S. State Department official to Taipei.

Navalny tells Russia to hand over clothes he was wearing when he fell into coma

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Russia on Monday to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into a coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case. The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia after he fell violently ill on a domestic flight.

Exclusive: China to lose access to Australian space tracking station

China will lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility's owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing's expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the ground station since at least 2011. It is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the United States and its agencies, including NASA.