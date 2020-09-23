‘Joint action’ indispensable in addressing global challenges – Emir of Qatar

Amidst regional and international tensions, disarmament, environmental issues, sustainable development, terrorism and other global trials, he counted the threat of epidemics as “among the most serious challenges” since the UN was founded 75 years ago.

The COVID- 19 pandemic serves to remind the international community that the “people on Earth are tantamount to one family facing a common destiny, and that cooperation and joint action are inevitable to address global challenges”, according to the Emir.

And while the UN has made a “great stride” in achieving the goals agreed upon in the aftermath of World War II, it still lacks the mechanisms necessary to impose its principles on Members States, he said, leaving the “right of might” to prevail.

Renewed commitment

To remain “a beacon for international action” and a steppingstone for international cooperation, a serious evaluation of multilateral action is needed, especially in the Security Council, the Sheikh stressed.

Comprehensive reform is also necessary for the mechanisms to implement resolutions as well as avoid double standards and review “internal regulations that correlate common security issues with the positions of each of the five major States”.

Reaffirming Qatar’s support of the Organization’s objectives, the Emir stressed the need to promote multilateralism and preventive diplomacy – respecting the sovereignty of States.

He also emphasized the need for solutions to protracted crises based on international law, the role of women and youth in all fields, and the implementation of international declarations to attaining the 2030 Development Agenda.

“I reiterate the State of Qatar’s commitment to work with the United Nations, pursue its support for it and promote partnership with its agencies to enable it to face the common global challenges and achieve its desired goals”, concluded the Emir.

Full statement available here.

Visit UN News for more.