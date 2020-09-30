Left Menu
At UN, Uganda highlights COVID-19 response, commitment to sustainable development

Through deliberate and targeted actions, Uganda has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, the country’s representative to the UN told the General Assembly, adding that the Government also prioritized sustainable recovery from the pandemic in its national plans.

UN News | Updated: 30-09-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 03:59 IST
To mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda followed strong guidelines, standard operating procedures and systematic testing, tracing, quarantining and treatment regimen, explained Philip Ochen Odida, Deputy Permanent Representative, speaking in person to the UN Assembly.

The COVID-19 crisis, however, “has given lessons and areas for reflection”, he added, noting that the pandemic showed the interconnectedness and interdependence of the world; that societies must embrace the “digital age” and adopt more digital technologies; and that institutions and industries have the ability to adapt and redirect themselves.

Mr. Odida also informed the UN Assembly that his country is committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular goal to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions, to spur social, economic and political development, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the need to combat climate change, urging effective and bold multilateral actions by all.

“The Government will continue to invest in climate adaptation and mitigation measures,” said the Deputy Permanent Representative, adding that Uganda will support strong proposals at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in 2021.

In his remarks, Mr. Odida also highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation as well as the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic. He also called for reforms to the Security Council to improve equitable representation of un- and under-represented regions, especially Africa.

Full statement available here

Visit UN News for more.

