Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 positive persons or persons in home isolation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:16 IST
HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 positive persons or persons in home isolation. A Division Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Delhi Government to file reply on the petition filed by Kush Kalra through his advocate Kush Sharma.

The petitioner Kalra has also sought direction to Delhi Government to issue directions to its officials, employees, agents, representatives to desist from circulating names of Covid-19 positive persons especially in resident welfare associations (RWA), Whatsapp groups etc. The petition said that pasting poster outside houses of persons who test positive and are required to stay in home isolation is a serious infringement of the Fundamental Right to Privacy established by the Supreme Court. Besides, the names of persons who test positive are being freely circulated to RWAs by officials of health department of respondent which are in tum being circulated on RWA Whatsapp Groups, the petition said.

Stressing that this is also leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention when in reality Covid-19 persons ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace away from prying eyes, the petition said that "rather, they are being made the centre of public attention of over-inquisitive neighbours and busy-bodies in their colonies." The petition also said that the process of publicising the names of Covid-19 positive persons is turning out to be counterproductive. People are shying away and deliberately choosing not to test themselves to shield themselves from the public embarrassment and stigmatisation which is being caused by pasting posters outside homes and circulation of names of Covid-19 positive persons to all and sundry, the petition said.

He also mentioned how state of Punjab has rescinded its earlier decision of putting posters outside the houses of COVID-19 patients under home isolation or quarantine to mitigate the stigma attached to the pandemic. "This court ought to seriously consider these crucial aspects and decide upon the issue of pasting of posters for home isolation. Moreover, immediate directions are warranted from this Court to prevent circulation of names of Covid-19 positive persons in public," read the plea. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court dismisses plea seeking removal of mosque

A Mathura court on Wednesday dismissed the plea seeking the removal of a mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna here, the petitioners counsel said. We will move the upper court as several pertinent issues have not been considered by the...

Union minister Jitendra Singh throws open development works worth Rs 73 Cr in J&K

Union minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated 23 road and bridge projects worth around Rs 73 crore in Kathua, Udhampur, Doda and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The projects involve a road ...

Sierra Leone anti-graft body summons ex-president Koroma for questioning

Sierra Leones anti-corruption body has summoned former President Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning under oath over allegations of graft while in office, it said on Wednesday.The summons by the anti-graft commission is the latest move in a c...

Delhi reports 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases, 41 deaths

A total of 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the national capital on Wednesday. The national capital also reported 3,965 recoveries on Wednesday.The total count of coronavirus cases in Delhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020