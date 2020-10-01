These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: Nation DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 63-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. DEL66 RAHUL-ARREST Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi arrested by UP Police: Congress Noida: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped from marching towards Hathras, the party said.

DEL64 UP-POLICE-LD HATHRAS Hathras woman not raped: UP Police Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. DEL28 UP-RAPE-3RD LD BALRAMPUR After Hathras, another gangrape victim dies in UP's Balrampur; 2 held Balrampur (UP): A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, succumbing to critical injuries on the same day as the teen from Hathras in the state who breathed her last in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was gangraped.

DEL32 PM-TUNNEL PM to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. DEL31 JK-CEASEFIRE 2 soldiers killed, 4 hurt in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Kupawara Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector on Thursday, officials said.

DEL65 RAJNATH-FARMERS MSP will be hiked continuously in coming years: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: Seeking to allay concerns of farmers over a new set of laws amid continuing protests by some parties, senior union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the farm community that the MSP (minimum support price) will not only stay, it will be continuously increased too in coming years. DEL48 ENV-STUBBLE BURNING New tech for decomposing straw to be used for stubble burning in Delhi, other states: Javadekar New Delhi: Delhi and the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan, which get covered by thick pollution due to stubble burning every year, will this year use a new technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

DEL51 AVI-LD VVIP-AIRCAFT Custom-made B777 plane for VVIP travel arrives in India New Delhi: A custom-made B777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the president, vice president and prime minister, has arrived in Delhi from the US on Thursday, said government officials. BOM4 MH-KASHYAP-POLICE Rape case: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reaches police station Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova police station here on Thursday after he was summoned by police in connection a rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, an official said.

Legal LGD4 VIRUS-SC-LD INQUIRY SC rejects PIL for independent probe into "mismanagement" of COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday rejected a PIL filed by retired bureaucrats alleging gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the central government as the number of those infected by the virus has crossed 63 lakh in the country. LGD9 SC-AIR TICKET-REFUND SC directs refund of airline tickets for flights cancelled due to lockdown New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed refund of air tickets, domestic and international, for travel during the COVID-19 lockdown period from March 25 to May 24 within three weeks from the date of the cancellation of flights.

Business DEL16 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's Sep manufacturing PMI sees fastest pace of growth in over 8 years New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity improved for the second straight month in September and touched an over eight-and-a-half-year high supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, even as firms reduced staff numbers, a monthly survey said on Thursday. Foreign FGN23 US-CHINA-LD REPORT US Congressional report accuses China of violating other nations' sovereignty, seeks decisive action Washington: A US Congressional report has sought decisive action against China, accusing Beijing of increasing military buildup, violating other nations’ sovereignty and engaging in fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-TRUMP-LD DEBATE Trump claims debate victory; says exposed Biden's 'very dangerous agenda' Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed victory over his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in their first presidential debate, saying he exposed "the very dangerous agenda" of the former vice president and held him accountable for the "47 years of his lies" in public life. By Lalit K Jha PTI HDA