World News Roundup: Pakistan bans social media App TikTok over 'immoral' content; Brexit deal close but EU seeks more before starting final talks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Kyrgyzstan president declares state of emergency

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered troops to deploy, as supporters of rival political groups took to the streets after days of unrest following an overturned election. A Reuters journalist in the capital heard gunshots and saw demonstrators from rival groups throwing rocks and bottles at each other and scuffling. One of the groups scattered, averting further violence, and there appeared to be no fatalities.

Palestinian negotiator Erekat facing 'difficult' coronavirus symptoms

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Friday he was suffering "difficult" symptoms after contracting coronavirus, but that things were "under control". Erekat, 65, a lawmaker from Jericho in the occupied West Bank, said on Twitter that he was in isolation and receiving medical treatment at home one day after he confirmed that he had caught the virus.

"Food is the best vaccine against chaos"; U.N. food agency WFP wins Peace Nobel

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger around the world and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year, and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

North Korea prepares for military parade despite coronavirus concern; Kim may speak

North Koreans wearing medical masks have gathered in the capital of Pyongyang, state media reported this week, ahead of what is expected to be a big military parade on Saturday, possibly featuring the country's latest ballistic missiles. The holiday marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and events include concerts, art and industry exhibitions, a light show, visits to monuments and ceremonies to mark the completion of construction projects.

French aid worker describes years in captivity in Mali desert

At one point during her four years in the hands of jihadist militants in northern Mali, French aid worker Sophie Petronin said she felt like giving up hope. She wandered into the desert, sat on the ground in the baking sun and wept. The 75-year old, who ran a charity for malnourished and orphaned children when she was kidnapped near the desert city of Gao in late 2016, was one of four hostages released and flown to the capital Bamako late on Thursday.

Moscow talks raise hopes of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Friday, while plans to hold talks in Moscow raised hopes of ending the deadliest battles in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years. The Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers were expected to attend the talks in the Russian capital later on Friday, a day after France, Russia and the United States launched a concerted peace drive at a meeting in Geneva.

As coronavirus surges, Europeans ask: 'where can I get a drink?'

A new surge in coronavirus cases means more bars and restaurants across Europe are facing curfews or closures, leaving many of their customers to ask: where can you get a drink around here? Rapidly changing regulations and different rules in different parts of the same country make it hard for drinkers to get their heads around what is allowed and what could get them into trouble.

Brexit deal close but EU seeks more before starting final talks

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wants a few more concessions from Britain before entering the last intense phase of negotiations on a trade deal, an EU diplomat said on Friday, as an Oct. 15 deadline looms. The United Kingdom formally left the EU on Jan. 31, but more than fours years since voting 52%-48% for Brexit in a 2016 referendum, the two sides are haggling over a trade deal that would kick in when informal membership ends on Dec. 31.

Pakistan bans social media App TikTok over 'immoral' content: government

Pakistan on Friday blocked social media app TikTok for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content, the country's telecommunication authority said in a statement. "In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking of the application," said the statement that confirmed an earlier Reuters report on the looming ban.

'We're scared': Lebanon on edge as time and money run out

Fouad Khamasi fills his taxi every day with about 40,000 Lebanese pounds' worth of fuel. It could cost at least four times that much if subsidies come to an end. The Beirut cab driver, 53, can just about afford to buy fuel and feed his kids. He worries the price of subsidised foods and key imports - wheat, fuel, medicine - will skyrocket.