World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases

The Netherlands reached a new record in daily coronavirus cases, hitting nearly 6,500 infections in 24 hours, data released on Saturday showed. The government has warned that new restrictions will have to be imposed across the country, one of the worst hit in Europe's second COVID-19 wave, if the number of infections and hospital admissions does not drop this weekend.

Kyrgyz president seeks to consolidate power amid political stalemate

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power on Saturday by reshuffling top security officials and having his principal opponent, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, detained again just days after he left prison. The country's parliament meanwhile struggled to gather a quorum to vote in a new government and end a power vacuum in the Central Asian nation, which has been gripped by unrest since a contested election on Oct. 4.

Nurses suffer burn-out, psychological distress in COVID fight: association

Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said. Supplies of personal protective equipment for nurses and other health workers in some care homes remain insufficient, it said, marking World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Mask wearing has become mandatory in public in the Iranian capital and violators will be fined, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday as the country battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record of 239 this week in Iran, the worst hit country in the Middle East.

South Sudan families displaced by fighting forced out again by floods

By the time the waters started rising, ethnic violence had already forced South Sudanese mother Vorgol Poulo, her husband, and their seven children to flee their home twice this year. They were desperate to stay home when the rains began in July but ten days of heavy rainfall destroyed most of their possessions, forcing them out for a third time.

North Korea displays ballistic missiles, Kim apologises for economic woes

An apparently emotional Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives in an address to an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday that showcased the country's long-range ballistic missiles for the first time in two years. The country marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party with a raft of concerts and festivals, and the ceremony was seen around the region as an event where Kim could deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences.

Taiwan president calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

Taiwan wants to have "meaningful dialogue" with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, extending an olive branch at a time of heightened military tension with Beijing, which claims the island as sovereign Chinese territory. Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone.

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central square. The demonstrations, in the city of Khabarovsk, have been going on for the last three months against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. The ceasefire, clinched after marathon talks in Moscow advocated by President Vladimir Putin, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

Nine arrested on suspicion of helping 12 flee Hong Kong for Taiwan

Hong Kong police said on Saturday they had arrested nine people suspected of helping 12 Hong Kong activists who fled the city in August, heading for Taiwan, only to be intercepted by Chinese authorities and held on the mainland. The detainees' plight has grabbed international attention, with human rights groups raising concern as their families said they were denied access to independent lawyers, and aired suspicion that Hong Kong authorities helped in China's arrests.