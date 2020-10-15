New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DES17 JK-COVID-WORLDBANK JK govt seeks Rs 367cr from World Bank to fund healthcare institutions Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a comprehensive proposal seeking over Rs 367 crore funding from the World Bank for strengthening of healthcare institutions including dedicated COVID hospitals and ICUs and procurement of critical care ambulances in the union territory, senior health officials said. .

DES11 UKD-RELOCATION Residents of landslide-prone village in U'Khand to be relocated soon Pithoragarh: The wait of more than 50 families of the landslide-prone Chalna Chilaso village of Dharchula sub-division for relocation to a safer place may come to an end soon with the administration having finished preparations for starting the process. . DES8 UP-IMMOLATION-DEATH Woman who set herself on fire near UP Assembly dies Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman, who had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Lucknow, police said Thursday. .

DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES Number of active COVID cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official Lucknow: The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 47 per cent in the last 28 days, a senior official said here on Thursday. . IN THE PIPELINE... .

Chandigarh: Union Minister Smriti Irani hits out at the Congress for opposing farm laws. . Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs officials to set up women help desks in police stations..