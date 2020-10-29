Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance but chance to repair ties; Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper and more

Three dead as woman beheaded in France, gunman killed in second incident A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a man waving a gun was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:31 IST
World News Roundup: Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance but chance to repair ties; Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

With ropes and wooden guns, returning Armenians train for war

When conflict broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh last month, Aghasi Asatryan was thousands of kilometres away in Germany, embarking on a career as an IT specialist. The 29-year-old Armenian national immediately applied for vacation, citing a family matter, and flew back to Yerevan, his home town.

Analysis: Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance but chance to repair ties

Days after Turkey took delivery of Russian missile defense systems in July 2019, top security officials in the Trump administration were in full agreement that Washington should deliver on its threat to impose sanctions on its NATO ally. The U.S. State Department had sent its recommendations to the National Security Council calling for prompt sanctions on Turkish individuals and entities and the measures were going to be rolled out once President Donald Trump approved.

Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed by about nine months until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

UK Labour leader Starmer apologises for anti-semitism failings on 'day of shame'

British Labour leader Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised for his party's failure to deal with anti-semitism in its ranks after an official report said it was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found serious failings in the party's leadership in addressing anti-Semitism, and an inadequate process for handling complaints, after launching an investigation into allegations made under the previous leadership of left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn.

West Bank Palestinians' olive trees burn as U.N. urges protection for harvest

For many West Bank Palestinians, the olive tree is both a revered cultural emblem and an economic necessity - but it has also become a focal point of a struggle between them and Israeli settlers for a land they both claim. More than 1,000 trees owned by Palestinian farmers have been burned or damaged in the Israeli-occupied territory since the harvest began three weeks ago, according to a United Nations report.

Scarred by war but home at last, two Libyan families pray for peace

Libya's warring armies have agreed a ceasefire and, years after being forced to flee for their lives, the Bouzids and the Alis are finally back at home. Like many on opposite sides of the front lines, the two families have lost loved ones and seen their livelihoods and dreams destroyed by nearly a decade of conflict.

Chinese, U.S. military chiefs hold crisis communication, says China defence ministry

Chinese and U.S. military chiefs held talks on crisis communication this week, amid heightened tensions between the two military superpowers this year in the South China Sea, with the United States denying a report on a possible drone attack. The exchange, days ahead of the U.S. elections, came as U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper toured Asia with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they had urged countries to cooperate with the United States to confront the security threats posed by China, a position China has criticised as a Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset.

Greenland 'proud' its role in U.S. security recognised as air base sore point resolved

The United States and Greenland have agreed to strengthen economic and trade ties after resolving a dispute over a service contract to a U.S. air base in the north of the Arctic island. The Thule Air Base has been a sore point between the United States, Greenland and Denmark since the Pentagon in 2014 awarded a service contract to a U.S. company, breaking a decade-long agreement of keeping it in Danish-Greenlandic hands.

Three dead as woman beheaded in France, gunman killed in second incident

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a man waving a gun was shot dead by police in a separate incident. Within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. He was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest), according to radio station Europe 1.

Lukashenko shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday in an attempt to tighten his grip on the country after nearly 12 weeks of mass protests. Ivan Kubrakov, who as head of police in the capital Minsk has led the crackdown on the biggest demonstrations, was appointed interior minister.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland eases rules for restaurant food sales as virus slows down

Finlands government said on Thursday it would ease its restrictions on opening hours for restaurants serving mainly food but kept stricter rules on bars and nightclubs in place, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of slowing down in the N...

BJP's dream of expanding footprints in eastern India will be

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJPs dream of forming governments in Eastern Indian states will be ended in the assembly election in Bihar as the Grand Alliance, of which his party is a constituent...

Samsung India expects 40pc growth in smartphone segment in Q4

Samsung India on Thursday said it expects to clock 40 per cent year-on-year growth in value terms in its smartphone business in December quarter on the back of an aggressive lineup of products and initiative to make devices more affordable....

Spotify surpasses 144 million paid subscribers

With an increase of 27 per cent year over year, audio streamer Spotify has announced 144 million paid subscribers on the platform. According to the company, the user growth was driven by marketing campaigns in India and its launch in Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020