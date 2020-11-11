Left Menu
Development News Edition

Displaced in Nigeria's restive northeast tell UN deputy chief they're 'impatient' for home

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General is on a trip to West Africa and the Sahel region, and on Tuesday, she travelled to Borno state in northeastern Nigeria, a region badly affected by conflict and where many continue to live under the threat of Boko Haram insurgency.

UN News | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:56 IST
Displaced in Nigeria's restive northeast tell UN deputy chief they're 'impatient' for home

In the town of Banki, near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited a camp hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon.

The visit to the border town was to see the collaboration between the state government and the UN, its support for the displaced communities and how the partnership is evolving, said Ms. Mohammed.

“We were able to visit many of the IDPs, clearly the thousands that we found in that camp want to go home, they are impatient to do so. They would like to come back to their livelihoods, back to access to basic services, and that, I think, was very clear in our visit today,” she added.

Ms. Mohammed also spoke of the support provided by the camp to those displaced as well as to the returnees and “finding a pathway for resettlement and reintegration of the people of Borno to a life of peace and prosperity – of better than when they left, having experienced many years of ... conflict.”

She said she was pleased to see a cross-border post in Banki, giving civic presence, which hopefully will begin to signal some normalcy in the town, though it would still take some time for life to return to normal.

In addition to challenges related to security and growing humanitarian needs, the deputy UN chief saw first-hand the efforts undertaken by authorities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and partners to respond to the impact of COVID-19 in some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

Later in the day, Ms. Mohammed travelled to Maiduguri, where she met with the Governor of Borno state. She also visited a girl’s secondary school, and held a discussion with humanitarian workers.

The Deputy Secretary-General is on a two-week solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel to underscore the UN’s support to countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. She began her mission, in Nigeria on Monday, where she met with President Muhammadu Buhari and top officials in the capital, Abuja.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Widows of Vrindavan celebrate Diwali on banks of Yamuna

Nearly 50 elderly widows lit earthen lamps and offered prayers on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan here on Wednesday as they celebrated Diwali. Till last year, thousands of widows clad in white sarees came together to celebrate the fe...

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Bihar has chosen vikas raaj over goonda raaj, DBT raaj over loot raaj and LED over lantern J P Nadda to BJP workers....

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic: BJP president J P Nadda.

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modis work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic BJP president J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020