NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:51 IST
National news schedule for Saturday, Nov 21 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL - Political briefings NCR - Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief to inaugurate blood donation camp for 'corona warriors' - Pollution updates NORTH - Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet farmer leaders over rail blockade - PUCL to release report on Hathras gang rape-murder case WEST - PM Modi to address convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar, via video-conferencing at 11 am SOUTH - Amit Shah to attend government event, meet party functionaries in Chennai EAST - Odisha assembly session - Press conference of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata - TMC press conference in Kolkata PTI IJTIJT
