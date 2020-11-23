Left Menu
World News Roundup: 'No place for bullying', UK PM Johnson tells ministers, officials; China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan and more

China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan China will respond to the reported visit of a U.S. Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday as a senior U.S. official praised their ties with Taipei.

World News Roundup: 'No place for bullying', UK PM Johnson tells ministers, officials; China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'No place for bullying', UK PM Johnson tells ministers, officials

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told officials on Monday there was "no place for bullying" in his government, trying to ease concerns after he stood by his interior minister against charges of bad behaviour. However, in a letter written to ministers and permanent secretaries - the most senior figures in government departments - there was also an implicit warning that when the government faced "unprecedented challenges", politicians and officials should keep "internal conversations private".

China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan

China will respond to the reported visit of a U.S. Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday as a senior U.S. official praised their ties with Taipei. A two-star Navy admiral overseeing U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. Neither Taiwan nor the United States has officially confirmed the trip.

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

Ethiopian federal forces were encircling the Tigray region's capital from around 50 km (31 miles) on Monday, the government said, after giving the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) a 72-hour surrender ultimatum. "The beginning of the end is within reach," said government spokesman Redwan Hussein of the nearly three-week offensive that has destabilised both Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia - Israeli minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the Saudi crown prince in Saudi Arabia, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed trip to the kingdom by an Israeli leader amid a diplomatic flurry prompted by regional fears of Iran. Earlier, Israel's Army Radio and Kan Radio both reported that Netanyahu had secretly flown on Sunday to the Saudi Red Sea town of Neom for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Exclusive: In latest China jab, U.S. drafts list of 89 firms with military ties

The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by Reuters. The list, if published, could further escalate trade tensions with Beijing and hurt U.S. companies that sell civil aviation parts and components to China, among other industries.

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailand's image. The issue is the latest on which discussion has become more vocal as an anti-government protest movement seeking reform of the monarchy also emboldens people in a society where conservatism has often constrained criticism of the powerful.

Israel sends delegation to Sudan to firm up ties, Israeli radio says

Israel sent a first delegation to Sudan on Monday after the countries announced a U.S.-brokered agreement on Oct. 23 to take steps towards establishing ties, Israel's Army Radio reported. Israeli and Sudanese officials had no immediate comment.

Greek coastguard finds body of migrant near half-sunken boat

The body of a migrant has been found near a half-sunken boat at a beach on the Aegean island of Rhodes, Greek authorities said on Monday. Coastguard officers also found 13 people, all of them Syrian citizens, safe on the seashore. They later recovered the body of the man, an official said, without providing further details.

Special Report: Ortega media enrich his family, entrench his hold on Nicaragua

In early 2010, Nicaragua's Canal 8, an independent television network, had a new owner. Details of the deal – the identity of the buyer, the purchase price, an exact date for the transaction – remained secret. The seller died of cancer soon after.

Barcelona bars spring back to life after five-week coronavirus closure

Bustling waiters and the smell of coffee returned to Barcelona's pavements on Monday as bars and restaurants in the Spanish region of Catalonia reopened in a phased easing of coronavirus restrictions. Suppliers rolled in carts with groceries and masked attendants spaced out tables on bar terraces and inside establishments as the first customers ordered their morning coffee with croissants.

