World News Roundup: Germany's hotspot district to launch COVID-19 mass tests for children; London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pandemic weakening more in France than elsewhere in Europe, says PM

France has done a better job of flattening a second wave of COVID-19 infections that some of its European neighbours but it would be premature to talk about an end to the lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Castex said the 'R' rate that measures the spread was now at 0.65 countrywide, the same level France reached at the end of a three-month confinement in the spring, but that citizens must not lower their guard over the festive holidays.

Germany's hotspot district to launch COVID-19 mass tests for children

The state premier of Thuringia on Thursday announced a first mass test for children in the district of Hildburghausen, Germany's coronavirus hotspot, to find out to what extent they contribute to a rapid surge in infections. The east German district saw a record 603 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, more than four times Germany's average incidence of 140, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category

London will be placed into the second highest COVID-19 risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2, while much of England remains under the toughest level of restrictions to control the spread of the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that blanket restrictions in England will end after a month-long lockdown, to be replaced by a system of regional restrictions to try to insulate the worst-hit areas.

Austria tightens security at churches, citing Vienna attack inquiry

Austria is stepping up security at churches in case of copycat attacks after an Islamist gunman killed four people in a rampage earlier this month in which he may have intended to target houses of worship, the interior minister said on Thursday. The attacker, a 20-year-old born and raised in Vienna, was shot dead by police after firing on passers-by and bars on Nov. 2. Austria is investigating 21 people and has remanded 10 in custody on suspicion of being connected to the attack.

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired. The government gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours on Sunday to lay down their arms or face an assault on Mekelle, the regional capital of 500,000 people.

Argentines bid farewell to Maradona as nation mourns flawed hero

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona, whose casket lay in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt. Maradona, Argentina's favorite son whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died aged 60 following a heart attack at home on Wednesday. Huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as part of three days of national mourning.

China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions

China said on Thursday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after Washington announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities. China urged the United States to correct its mistakes, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Netanyahu sends condolences to Bahrain's king on death of PM - Bahrain news agency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a message of condolence to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the death of former prime minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa this month, Bahrain's state news agency reported.

France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Paris says Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has not heeded EU leaders' warnings on Oct. 1 to back down in a dispute over gas exploration in the Mediterranean or face consequences.

Azeri lawmakers call for France to lose Karabakh mediation role over senate resolution

Azerbaijan's parliament called on Thursday for France to be stripped of its mediation role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to punish the French Senate for adopting a resolution backing the region's independence. The French resolution adopted on Nov. 25 followed a Russia-brokered ceasefire ending weeks of fighting in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, part of Azerbaijan mainly populated by ethnic Armenians. The ceasefire has been hailed as a victory in Azerbaijan, which recovered control of large swathes of territory held by Armenians since the early 1990s.