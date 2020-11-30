Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday Canberra is seeking an apology from Beijing about a Tweet containing a false image of an Australian soldier holding the knife to the throat of an Afghan child. Morrison said Australia was seeking the removal of the "truly repugnant" image posted on Monday by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:30 IST
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday Canberra is seeking an apology from Beijing about a Tweet containing a false image of an Australian soldier holding the knife to the throat of an Afghan child.
Morrison said Australia was seeking the removal of the "truly repugnant" image posted on Monday by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "It is utterly outrageous and cannot be justified on any basis... The Chinese government should be utterly ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes," Morrison told media at a press briefing.
He said countries around the world were watching how Beijing responded to tensions in Australia's relationship with China.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Scott Morrison
- Chinese
- Canberra
- Australian
- Zhao Lijian
- Morrison
ALSO READ
China says U.S. should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms
Court dismisses bail plea of Chinese woman in espionage case
Chinese journalist faces imprisonment of up to 5 years for reporting on COVID-19 outbreak
Soccer-Chinese football chief calls for further cuts to safeguard future
Limited impact seen from Trump investment ban on military-linked Chinese firms