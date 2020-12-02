US News Roundup: American Airlines holds first civilian passenger flight of 737 MAX in nearly two years; Biden to meet with U.S. workers hit by coronavirus pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. prosecutors investigating potential White House 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a "bribery-for-pardon" investigation.

California dive boat captain charged with manslaughter in maritime disaster

The captain of a dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast in 2019, killing 34 people in one of the state's deadliest maritime disasters, was indicted on Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges, U.S. prosecutors said. Each of the 34 seaman's manslaughter counts returned against Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, of Santa Barbara, carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if he is convicted, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

U.S. plans for first COVID vaccines as pandemic deaths surge again

Top U.S. health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months. Some 20 million people could be inoculated against COVID-19 by the end of 2020 and most Americans will have access to highly effective vaccines by mid-2021, the chief adviser of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed program said.

U.S. government releases more data on millions of businesses that took pandemic aid

The Trump administration late on Tuesday released the names of more than 10 million businesses and individuals that took pandemic aid, providing more transparency for the programs which officials say have been plagued by fraud and abuse. The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) were forced to release the information on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after a federal judge last month sided with a challenge brought by news organizations seeking the data under the Freedom of Information Act.

Joe Biden considers appointing White House 'tsar' for Asia: FT

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming a White House 'Asia tsar' on the National Security Council, a move that signals the region's importance in tackling challenges from China, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday. Biden's administration would appoint the "right people and structures" to promote U.S. interests and values alongside its allies, it said https://www.ft.com/content/e682694f-9348-41b1-9409-82f48aa62f49, citing a transition team official.

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud despite Trump's claims

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. The comments by Trump's top law enforcement official came as the Republican president's official and unofficial lawyers filed new long-shot legal motions to challenge his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

American Airlines holds first civilian passenger flight of 737 MAX in nearly two years

Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Wednesday will make its first public demonstration flight with members of the media since being grounded over fatal crashes, as one of its biggest customers, American Airlines, seeks to prove it is safe for passengers. The flight from the airline's base in Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, comes weeks before the airline's first commercial flight on Dec. 29, and is part of a PR effort by the planemaker and airlines to rehabilitate the jet's image following a record 20-month ban.

U.S. Senate leader McConnell urges new COVID-19 aid in broad funding bill

The U.S. Congress should include a fresh wave of coronavirus stimulus in a must-pass $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. After a monthslong standoff between Republicans and Democrats that persisted as COVID-19 infections and deaths soared, lawmakers put forth a flurry of proposals in an attempt to pass something this month.

Biden to meet with U.S. workers hit by coronavirus pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with American workers and business owners hit by COVID-19 as he prepares to confront the pandemic that has taken a heavy human and economic toll when he takes office next month. The Democrat is urging Congress to resolve a months-long standoff over coronavirus aid and has promised to act quickly to provide more resources to fight a health crisis that has killed more than 268,000 Americans so far.

Some Republican states would fight forced utility emissions cuts under Biden climate agenda

The governors of five Republican states are ready to fight Democratic President-elect Joe Biden if he tries to require the power sector to slash greenhouse gas emissions. The litigious stance reflects just one of the many obstacles Biden will face as he seeks to deliver on a campaign promise to bring the U.S. economy to net zero emissions by 2050 to combat climate change.