Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO, ICIC sign MoU to strengthen their collaboration on promoting, monitoring, implementing access to information laws

A tangible step towards formalizing and elevating existing cooperation to advance access to information was taken on 4 December 2020.

UNESCO | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 09:42 IST
UNESCO, ICIC sign MoU to strengthen their collaboration on promoting, monitoring, implementing access to information laws
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

This was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNESCO and the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC).

The two parties were represented by Xing Qu, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO, and Elizabeth Denham, the Chair of the ICIC Governance Working Group and the UK Information Commissioner.

The two parties said the MoU would give further impetus and synergy to collaboration, with a special focus on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which encourages the promotion and monitoring of access to information laws and the strengthening of their implementation.

Another important area of cooperation will be research and projects, such as online courses aimed to instruct information access practitioners and experts about relevant policies and practices. The third area of work foresees cooperation in institutional development and capacity building as well as the promotion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

The signing ceremony was followed by a round table discussion, featuring prominent speakers, such as Gloria De la Fuente, President, Chilean Transparency Council; Pansy Tlakula, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa; and Min Jeong Kim, Head of UNESCO Office in Myanmar.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO’s IPDC seek more funding and partnerships for journalism education

The acronym IPDC stands for the International Programme for the Development of Communication, which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.The IPDCs multi-part Decision, available here, noted wit...

Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard hails teen midfielder Gilmour on return

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Billy Gilmours outstanding return to first-team action after the Scottish midfielder delivered an assured midfield performance in Tuesdays 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar. The 19-year-...

On this day in 2014: Kohli led India first time in Test match

On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series. India suffered a 48-run l...

The Habitats Trust Grants announces Conservation Champions for 2020

Noida Uttar PradeshNew Delhi India, December 9 ANIBusinessWire India The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, today announced the recipients of The Habitats Trust Grants 2020. The Habitats Trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020