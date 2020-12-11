Foreign news schedule for Friday, Dec 11

- Morocco becomes 4th Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel; US recognises kingdom's claim of sovereignty over West Sahara. - Indian-American astronaut among 18 in NASA's manned Moon mission.

- India at UN says international community should work towards removal of all artificial transit barriers imposed on Afghanistan. - US elevates status of its intellectual property attaches in India, China, EU and Mexico to that of a Counsellor at their respective diplomatic missions.

- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines. PTI CPS