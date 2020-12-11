NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:05 IST
National News Schedule for Friday, Dec 11 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -PM to speak at Bharati festival-Developments related to farmers' protest-COVID-19 vaccine updates -Political briefings NCR -Farmers' protest updates-Delhi BJP's protests outside residence of cabinet ministers NORTH -Farmers' protest updates from Haryana and Punjab-Rajasthan:Polling for 50 urban local bodies EAST -West Bengal Governor's press conference-TMC press conference-National Commission for Women chairperson's media interaction WEST -Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to perform 'bhoomi pujan' of garden named after Bal Thackeray in Aurangabad via video conference at 10 am PTI DVDV
