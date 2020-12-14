India's Mangaonkar lose 2-3 to Mostafa in CIB PSA Black Ball Open

India's Mangaonkar lose 2-3 to Mostafa in CIB PSA Black Ball OpenPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:08 IST
Indian squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar went down fighting 2-3 against Mostafa Asal of Egypt in the opening round of CIB PSA Black Ball Open in Cairo, Egypt
Returning to action after 11 months, Mahesh lost 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1 to the 11th seed on Sunday
He was the only Indian in fray after Saurav Ghosal on Friday pulled out due to an injury.
