BRIEF-Coca-Cola To Cut 2,200 Jobs - WSJ

... ...
... ...
Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...
Tallahassee US, Dec 17...
Dec 17 Reuters - NORTHERN IRELAND WILL ENTER A SIX-WEEK LOCKDOWN ON BOXING DAY AMID RISING COVID-19 INFECTIONS - SKY NEWS...
Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft a...