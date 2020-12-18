Left Menu
More than 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys handed to government –Katsina governor

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:40 IST
More than 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys handed to government –Katsina governor
More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.

The boys, whose abduction was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording, were now on their way back to Katsina, he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

