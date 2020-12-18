More than 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys handed to government –Katsina governor

More than 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys handed to government –Katsina governorReuters | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:40 IST
More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.
The boys, whose abduction was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording, were now on their way back to Katsina, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boko Haram
- Katsina
- Islamist