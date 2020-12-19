Left Menu
BRIEF-Buzzfeed, NowThis owner Group Nine Media Exploring Deals To Buy Competitors Or Go Public Through Special-Purpose Acquisition Companies - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 02:33 IST
Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* BUZZFEED AND NOWTHIS OWNER GROUP NINE MEDIA ARE EXPLORING DEALS TO BUY COMPETITORS OR GO PUBLIC THROUGH SPECIAL-PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANIES - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3nDYT92

