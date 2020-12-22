Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre must shun its ego, agree to farmers' demands: AAP's Raghav Chadha

The Central Government must shun its ego and agree to the demands of the farmers that are reasonable and the farm laws must be repealed with immediate effect, said Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:43 IST
Centre must shun its ego, agree to farmers' demands: AAP's Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Government must shun its ego and agree to the demands of the farmers that are reasonable and the farm laws must be repealed with immediate effect, said Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. "Centre must let go of this ego and agree to all demands of farmers. No resolution seems to be in sight. The government must repeal three black laws with immediate effect," said Chadha.

"Modi government seems to be in this ego clash with farmers. The demands of Indian farmers are reasonable," he added. Speaking about the new strain of coronavirus identified in southeast England, Chadha said that we must learn from our past experiences and take strict precautionary measures.

"Delhi is one state that witnessed the repercussions and had to face the brunt of unchecked international travelers and flights in the early days of COVID-19. Therefore, the spread of the virus initially in Delhi was the worst. We must learn from our past experiences," said Chadha. It took an extremely exceptional display of administrative might and political will from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the people of Delhi to fight the virus, he added.

"We must ban all flights, whether commercial or passenger coming in from the UK with immediate effect. This plea was made by CM Kejriwal as well. A delay of even a day can cost us heavily.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and ...

Sena takes dig at PM over gurdwara visit amid farmers' stir

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday wondered what will be the outcome of the ongoing farmers protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a gurdwara and sought inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose followers are among those protesters. An ed...

UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europes most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge.Much of the worl...

Rugby-Britain's sevens teams get funding boost: Times

Britains rugby sevens teams have been handed an Olympic lifeline after the government helped arrange a 2 million pounds 2.68 million funding package, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionsportgb-sevens-team-get-green-light-for-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020